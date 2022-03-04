Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $27,000 Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCT – Get Rating) by 311.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned about 0.06% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,508 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KOCT opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $28.28.

