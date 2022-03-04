Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $155.11 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $145.24 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,360 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,140. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

