Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 14,968 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,980,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 21,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.32 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $79.18 and a 12 month high of $82.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

