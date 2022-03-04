Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel’s product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The company has a strong track record of technical innovation working with the engineering teams of market leaders. Bel has consistently proven to be a valuable supplier to the foremost companies in its chosen industries by developing cost effective solutions for the challenges of new product development. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bel Fuse from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:BELFB traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,459. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $200.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.61. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BELFB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 16.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

