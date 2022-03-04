Bellway (LON:BWY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2,671.54

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,671.54 ($35.85) and last traded at GBX 2,694 ($36.15), with a volume of 19302 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,734 ($36.68).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($48.30) to GBX 3,660 ($49.11) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,360 ($58.50) to GBX 4,380 ($58.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,230 ($56.76) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,160 ($55.82) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,978.45 ($53.38).

The stock has a market cap of £3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,994.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,194.92.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

