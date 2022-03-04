Bellway (LON:BWY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2,671.54

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,671.54 ($35.85) and last traded at GBX 2,694 ($36.15), with a volume of 19302 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,734 ($36.68).
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($48.30) to GBX 3,660 ($49.11) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,360 ($58.50) to GBX 4,380 ($58.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,230 ($56.76) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,160 ($55.82) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,978.45 ($53.38).
The stock has a market cap of £3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,994.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,194.92.
LON:BWY)
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.