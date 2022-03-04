Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 620 ($8.32) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:KMR opened at GBX 411 ($5.51) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 443.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 432.27. Kenmare Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 381 ($5.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 493 ($6.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £390.13 million and a P/E ratio of 11.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

Kenmare Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.