Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.15) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.80) to GBX 132 ($1.77) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.11) to GBX 177 ($2.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.01) to GBX 140 ($1.88) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.74) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 136.50 ($1.83).

Shares of RR opened at GBX 95 ($1.27) on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 86.69 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 161.91 ($2.17). The company has a market cap of £7.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 118.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 124.40.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 773 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £981.71 ($1,317.20). Also, insider Anita Frew acquired 40,000 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £47,600 ($63,866.90). Insiders have bought 92,659 shares of company stock valued at $10,788,707 over the last quarter.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

