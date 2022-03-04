Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $147.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $175.00 to $147.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Best Buy from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Best Buy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $110.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $190,672,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,513 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $197,052,000 after acquiring an additional 526,208 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,974,000 after purchasing an additional 411,970 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,691,744 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $171,880,000 after purchasing an additional 335,265 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.