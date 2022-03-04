Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $474.67

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 474.67 ($6.37) and traded as low as GBX 415 ($5.57). Best of the Best shares last traded at GBX 415 ($5.57), with a volume of 1,580 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of £39.53 million and a PE ratio of 4.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 474.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 629.98.
About Best of the Best (LON:BOTB)
Further Reading
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Best of the Best Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best of the Best and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.