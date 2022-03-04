Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $474.67

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 474.67 ($6.37) and traded as low as GBX 415 ($5.57). Best of the Best shares last traded at GBX 415 ($5.57), with a volume of 1,580 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £39.53 million and a PE ratio of 4.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 474.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 629.98.

About Best of the Best (LON:BOTB)

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

