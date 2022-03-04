B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for B&G Foods in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BGS. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $30.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.35. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $27.78 and a 1 year high of $36.52.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in B&G Foods by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,073,000 after purchasing an additional 460,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,569,000 after acquiring an additional 262,182 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,393,000 after acquiring an additional 57,780 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.