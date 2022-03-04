Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.04. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCYC. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 2,855.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 63,966 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 32.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,053,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,015,000 after purchasing an additional 95,843 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

