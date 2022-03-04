Big Lots, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

Big Lots has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Big Lots to earn $5.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.92.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 17,304 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 34,480 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,274,000 after acquiring an additional 39,369 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

