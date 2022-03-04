Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Lowered to $50.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Big Lots from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $43.33.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Shares of BIG stock opened at $36.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.92. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in Big Lots by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Big Lots by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.