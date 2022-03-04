BioAtla, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.68) Per Share (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BioAtla in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioAtla’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51. BioAtla has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BioAtla by 55.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 19.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BioAtla by 10,071.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

