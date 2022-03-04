BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.51. BioAtla has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $76.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

