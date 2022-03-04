BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Up 425.3% in February

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 425.3% from the January 31st total of 205,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of BioCardia stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. BioCardia has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.35.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCDA. HC Wainwright began coverage on BioCardia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
About BioCardia (Get Rating)
BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.
