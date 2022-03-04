Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Increased to $154.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $144.00 to $154.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.45.

BHVN traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.57. 3,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,713. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $151.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.04 and a 200 day moving average of $128.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.62) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $3,589,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,968.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,209 shares of company stock worth $8,735,608. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,404,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $4,785,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

