BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target Cut to $48.00

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by B. Riley from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 94.33% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BLFS. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

BLFS stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -117.61, a P/E/G ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.90. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 8,853 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $323,045.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $418,555.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,265 shares of company stock worth $5,789,199 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 122.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,680 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after acquiring an additional 590,659 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 838,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after acquiring an additional 543,914 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after acquiring an additional 377,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after acquiring an additional 369,890 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

