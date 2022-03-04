BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Receives $109.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.46.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.
NASDAQ BMRN opened at $75.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.55 and its 200-day moving average is $82.84. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $94.20.
Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,901. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
