BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on BNTX. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BioNTech from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $271.00.
Shares of BNTX opened at $142.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.69. BioNTech has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.12.
About BioNTech (Get Rating)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
