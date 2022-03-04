Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Black Knight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Shares of BKI opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 278,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 33,799 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 37,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth $6,643,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

