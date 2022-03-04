BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 534,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 32.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 15.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

NYSE:BHK opened at $13.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $17.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

