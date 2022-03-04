BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 6,010,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,045,000 after acquiring an additional 449,928 shares during the last quarter.

HYT stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $12.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

