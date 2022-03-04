BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $494.00

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 494 ($6.63) and last traded at GBX 497.15 ($6.67), with a volume of 19071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 512 ($6.87).

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 608.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 660.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £498.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27.

In related news, insider Paola Subacchi purchased 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 583 ($7.82) per share, for a total transaction of £8,552.61 ($11,475.39).

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

