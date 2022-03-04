BlackRock Inc. Buys 15,990 Shares of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating) by 166.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Prudential Bancorp worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 8,147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBIP opened at $17.11 on Friday. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of -0.01.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Prudential Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

