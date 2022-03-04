BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives $972.46 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $972.46.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $25.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $712.55. 6,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,373. The firm has a market cap of $108.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $820.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $879.32. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

