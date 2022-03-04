BlackRock Inc. Purchases 463 Shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Bank7 were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bank7 by 312.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 17.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank7 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of BSVN opened at $23.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $217.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.05. Bank7 Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Bank7 had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

In other Bank7 news, major shareholder Bradford Haines Financ William sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $22,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William B. Haines sold 117,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $2,462,249.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank7 Profile (Get Rating)

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.