BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,012 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Electromed were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELMD. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Electromed by 97.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Electromed by 23.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 48,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 322.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 35,242 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 15,334.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 86,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed in the second quarter worth $1,231,000. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electromed alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Electromed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN ELMD opened at $11.97 on Friday. Electromed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.14 million, a PE ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electromed Profile (Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.