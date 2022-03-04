BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,043 Shares of Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Lantern Pharma worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LTRN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 177.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 4.3% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 5,377.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 103.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. 15.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTRN stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

