BlackRock Inc. Sells 735,358 Shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 110,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 48,269 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of YQ opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $76.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 16th. The company reported ($9.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($10.56) by $1.33. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 117.14% and a negative net margin of 83.53%. Equities analysts expect that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

