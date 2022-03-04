BlackRock Inc. Sells 786 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $74.57 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.31.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.