BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

