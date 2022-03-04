BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years.
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43.
About BlackRock MuniYield Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.
