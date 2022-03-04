BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has increased its dividend payment by 1.9% over the last three years.
Shares of MQT opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $15.17.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II (MQT)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.