BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has increased its dividend payment by 1.9% over the last three years.

Shares of MQT opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $15.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth about $899,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

