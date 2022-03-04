Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK. “
BXSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.28.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter valued at $851,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.33% of the company’s stock.
About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (Get Rating)
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (BXSL)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (BXSL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.