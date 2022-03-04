Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BXSL. Raymond James upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $29.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.28.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. alerts:

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,786. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.