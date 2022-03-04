Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BXSL. Raymond James upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $29.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.28.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,786. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.33.
About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (Get Rating)
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
