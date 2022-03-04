Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BMAQ) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BMAQ opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Get Blockchain Moon Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Moon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Moon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.