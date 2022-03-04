Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BMAQ) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BMAQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BMAQ opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $9.90.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. is based in Jacksonville, Florida.
