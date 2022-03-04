Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.450 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.42.

Shares of BLMN opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 670,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,404,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,238,000 after acquiring an additional 557,850 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 323.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 281,367 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $2,845,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,496,000 after acquiring an additional 99,886 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

