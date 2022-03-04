Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CTO Sells $16,794.75 in Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) CTO Irina Krechmer sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $16,794.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE APRN opened at $5.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $127.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -3.38. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.01 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APRN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blue Apron by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 171,175 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Blue Apron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Blue Apron by 131.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Blue Apron by 20.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J.

