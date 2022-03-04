Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CTO Sells $16,794.75 in Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) CTO Irina Krechmer sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $16,794.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE APRN opened at $5.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.14. The firm has a market cap of $127.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -3.38. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.01 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.48%.
Blue Apron Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Apron (APRN)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.