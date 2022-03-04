BMO Capital Markets Raises Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to C$61.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOWFF. Desjardins downgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.44.

BOWFF opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

