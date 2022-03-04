BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 41,249 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,123 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,249 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $48.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.22. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

