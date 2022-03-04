BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAXJ. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $489,000.

Shares of AAXJ opened at $76.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.27. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $75.83 and a 52-week high of $96.39.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.546 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

