BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 262,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,138 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in SITE Centers by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITC stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.62.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.96%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

SITE Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.