BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,867 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,479,000 after acquiring an additional 310,760 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 18.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,543,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sanmina by 36.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,053,000 after buying an additional 159,047 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sanmina by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,208,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Sanmina by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 42,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.24. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SANM shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Sanmina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.