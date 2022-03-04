Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$61.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Boardwalk REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$57.75 to C$56.25 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$62.83.

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$57.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$35.88 and a twelve month high of C$57.64.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

