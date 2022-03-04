boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $242.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BHHOF shares. Barclays lowered shares of boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Get boohoo group alerts:

OTCMKTS BHHOF remained flat at $$1.64 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. boohoo group has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.