Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2,036.01

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2,036.01 and last traded at $2,040.72, with a volume of 4510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,102.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,740.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 74.75, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,429.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,372.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.68 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 91.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Marlowe Partners LP boosted its position in Booking by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 5,746.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

