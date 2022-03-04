Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 303.2% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYY opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $9.15.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

