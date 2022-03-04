Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 303.2% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYY opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $9.15.
Bouygues Company Profile (Get Rating)
