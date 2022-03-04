BP (LON:BP) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 375 ($5.03) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($8.05) to GBX 500 ($6.71) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.70) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($6.04) to GBX 475 ($6.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 401 ($5.38) to GBX 465 ($6.24) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.39) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 447.78 ($6.01).

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at GBX 358.45 ($4.81) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £70.21 billion and a PE ratio of 13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 377.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 346.46. BP has a one year low of GBX 275.85 ($3.70) and a one year high of GBX 419.15 ($5.62).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney bought 93 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.62) per share, with a total value of £319.92 ($429.25). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 90 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £369 ($495.10).

BP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.