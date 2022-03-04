Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BDN. Truist Financial lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $13.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $15.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 950.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 624.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,108 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 47,707.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,103,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,221,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2,062.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,049,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,250 shares in the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

