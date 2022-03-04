Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Kellogg by 172.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 337.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.25. 55,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,850. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.77. Kellogg has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. Kellogg’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,177 shares of company stock worth $12,187,398. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

